Pakistan’s voice of conscience at the UN

In the crowded halls of diplomacy, where words often drown in endless speeches, moments arise that define not only the speaker but the nation behind him. Such a moment recently came when Pakistan’s Permanent

Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, stood before the world and dismantled Israel’s attempt to misuse Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism to justify its indiscriminate assault on Gaza. His intervention not only forced an unprecedented apology from Israel’s ambassador, Danny Danon, but also reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral authority as the voice of conscience for the Muslim world and for oppressed people everywhere.

For me, this triumph was not just a matter of national pride but also personal reflection. Two years ago, while waiting for an audience with the then President, Arif Alvi, in Islamabad, I met Ambassador Asim Iftikhar as he prepared to assume his responsibilities as Pakistan’s envoy to France.

In those quiet minutes, I found him to be articulate, deeply thoughtful, and radiating professionalism. There was in his demeanor a rare blend of intellectual precision and quiet confidence, qualities that I felt would take him far in representing Pakistan. That impression, formed in the corridors of the presidency, has since been vindicated in the most remarkable way, culminating in his recent performance at the United Nations where he shone not only as Pakistan’s voice but as the spokesperson of the Muslim world.

