Discos, USC: Wapda workers stage protest against ‘planned privatisation’

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) on Wednesday staged a protest against the privatisation of some of the power Distribution Companies (Discos), Utility Stores Corporation (USC), and other public sector institutions.

Hundreds of workers from across the country, under the banner of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union (CBA), participated in the protest held in front of the National Press Club.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding the reversal of privatisation policies, protection of workers’ rights, and immediate implementation of their charter of demands. They also raised slogans condemning rising inflation, job insecurity, and deteriorating working conditions.

Security remained tight during the protest, with a heavy police contingent deployed at the site to avert any untoward incident. As a precautionary measure, the authorities sealed two key entry points of the Red Zone—D-Chowk and Marriott Hotel side — causing inconvenience to motorists and commuters.

The protest was led by Abdul Latif Nizamani, the Central President of the union, and was joined by other key leaders including Khurshid Ahmed, Central General Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmed Bhatti, Zonal Chairman, DG Khan Rana Zahid Javed, Zonal Chairman, MEPCO Construction and others.

Protesters claimed that expensive electricity and load-shedding are primarily caused by Independent Power Producers (IPPs). They demand the nationalization of IPPs to provide electricity at cost price without profiteering. Protesters objected to the privatization of any Wapda company or department and calls for the dissolution of the Privatization Commission.

They demanded that the monthly salaries of Wapda and other institutions should be equal to the price of one tola (approx 11.6 grams) of gold, reflecting inflation. Provision of high-quality protective gear, including bucket cranes a ban on working on 11KV lines without bucket support, they said, adding that workers should receive 1.5 times their basic pay as dangerous or technical allowance, similar to executive allowances.

