BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-18

Discos, USC: Wapda workers stage protest against ‘planned privatisation’

Fazal Sher Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) on Wednesday staged a protest against the privatisation of some of the power Distribution Companies (Discos), Utility Stores Corporation (USC), and other public sector institutions.

Hundreds of workers from across the country, under the banner of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union (CBA), participated in the protest held in front of the National Press Club.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding the reversal of privatisation policies, protection of workers’ rights, and immediate implementation of their charter of demands. They also raised slogans condemning rising inflation, job insecurity, and deteriorating working conditions.

Security remained tight during the protest, with a heavy police contingent deployed at the site to avert any untoward incident. As a precautionary measure, the authorities sealed two key entry points of the Red Zone—D-Chowk and Marriott Hotel side — causing inconvenience to motorists and commuters.

The protest was led by Abdul Latif Nizamani, the Central President of the union, and was joined by other key leaders including Khurshid Ahmed, Central General Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmed Bhatti, Zonal Chairman, DG Khan Rana Zahid Javed, Zonal Chairman, MEPCO Construction and others.

Protesters claimed that expensive electricity and load-shedding are primarily caused by Independent Power Producers (IPPs). They demand the nationalization of IPPs to provide electricity at cost price without profiteering. Protesters objected to the privatization of any Wapda company or department and calls for the dissolution of the Privatization Commission.

They demanded that the monthly salaries of Wapda and other institutions should be equal to the price of one tola (approx 11.6 grams) of gold, reflecting inflation. Provision of high-quality protective gear, including bucket cranes a ban on working on 11KV lines without bucket support, they said, adding that workers should receive 1.5 times their basic pay as dangerous or technical allowance, similar to executive allowances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda DISCOS power sector Discos privatisation USC Privatisation Wapda workers protest

Comments

200 characters

Discos, USC: Wapda workers stage protest against ‘planned privatisation’

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

2.9m Pakistanis leave country in 3 years

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating Pakistan’s flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories