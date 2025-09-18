BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-18

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The three pillars that are not firmly anchored

“So, how many pillars of state are there?” “You being facetious?” “No.” “You sticking your neck out...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

“So, how many pillars of state are there?”

“You being facetious?”

“No.”

“You sticking your neck out dangerously.”

“How do you come to that conclusion?”

“There are three pillars that in Pakistan are not firmly anchored…”

“Who was the contract given to? I heard that a National……”

“Shut up. Anyway, don’t talk textbook. I mean, name a country where the three pillars – the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary – are keeping a balance of sorts.”

“That’s true, the executive in nearly all Western countries has been taking decisions that are divorced from the people who gave them a split mandate, but democracy allows them to form coalitions, ban freedom of speech and some of their competitors from elections and…”

“That’s democracy for you. Did you hear the latest? The OSCE was requested by Georgia to monitor their elections and the OSCE refused, saying it needed more time than the one month…”

“Georgia, Meloni? Why would she ever…”

“Georgia, the country silly. And the reason could be that the European Union wants Georgia to vote a certain way which is unlikely so they want to be able to challenge the result and accuse the electoral system…”

“Gotcha, but going back to the pillars of state, need I add that the deep state has been the real decision maker all this time, and it was never cited as a pillar and new social science books must include that as a pillar by itself.”

“That’s interesting, but what do you think of the fourth pillar, the media?”

“Well I reckon information is a key, but the mode of information accessed by the majority of the people of the world is no longer mainstream media but social media and…”

“So you reckon social media is the fourth pillar?”

“Absolutely my friend - the first pillar is the deep state, the second pillar can be the executive but only if it is in synch with the deep state and the third pillar is the general public which is accessing alternate media and as proof I would refer you to the massive right wing rally in the UK, more than 150,000 people…”

“Hmmm interesting.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The three pillars that are not firmly anchored

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories