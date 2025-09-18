BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Markets Print 2025-09-18

Copper hits one-week low ahead of the US Fed rates decision

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

LONDON: Copper prices hit a one-week low on Wednesday as traders trimmed positions ahead of a decision on US interest rates from the US Federal Reserve, while demand from top metals consumer China was muted by the recent copper rally.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.6 percent to USD9,963 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, remaining above the 21-day moving average, which supports it at USD9,910.

The metal, used in power and construction, hit USD10,192.50, its 15-month high, on Monday. “China has been on the copper offer this week,” said

Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at Marex. “But it has really been an absence of any systematic bid and even bearish mean reversion sell signals which have triggered weakness across the complex.”

China’s copper production rose 15 percent year on year in August, state data showed on Wednesday.

Traders await clarity from the Fed not just on the expected rate cut but also on the trajectory of future policy, said Neil Welsh, head of metals at Britannia Global Markets.

“With the dollar already down around 10 percent year-to-date and labour data softening, traders are looking for signals that tonight’s cut could be the first in a series,” he added.

Among other LME metals, aluminium lost 1.3 percent to USD 2,683 a ton in official activity.

It hit a six-month high of USD2,720 on Tuesday, when the premium of the cash aluminium contract against the three-month one touched USD16 a ton, the highest since March.

That indicated tightness in the LME system during the current settlement week, when short position holders had to cut or roll over their contracts.

The premium for buying aluminium tomorrow and selling it the day after – known as tom-next – fell to zero on Wednesday from USD13 a ton on Tuesday.

There was one long position holder with more than 40 percent of LME

September futures’ open interest alongside several short positions, according to the LME data.

LME zinc shed 1.3 percent to USD2,952, lead eased 0.6 percent to USD1,998.5, tin slid 1.5percent to USD34,365, while nickel fell 1.2 percent to USD15,250.

