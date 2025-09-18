BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-18

Gold eases after scaling record peak, Fed rate verdict looms

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

NEW YORK: Gold slipped on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after prices scaled the USD3,700-mark in the previous session, with the spotlight now on the Federal Reserve’s looming policy verdict.

Spot gold was down 0.1percent at USD3,685.39 per ounce, as of 10:49 am EDT (1449 GMT), after hitting a record high of USD 3,702.95 on Tuesday. US gold futures for December delivery dropped 0.1 percent to USD3,720.70.

The U.S. dollar inched up after retreating in the previous session. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced gold less appealing to holders of other currencies.

Gold is seeing “some profit-taking pressure from recent gains ahead of the FOMC meeting... Overall fundamentals and technicals remain firmly bullish for gold,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

“The next upside price target for gold is USD3,800 and then a major upside price target down the road would be USD4,000.”

The most politically charged Fed meeting in years wraps up at 2 p.m. EDT, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Markets are pricing in a quarter-point rate cut.

Focus will also be on whether officials debated a deeper 50-bps cut, as US President Donald Trump’s economic overhaul drive raises fresh questions about the central bank’s independence.

Gold often gains appeal when interest rates fall, as lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Deutsche Bank, while raising its gold price forecast, said even though bullion has screened as rich versus fair value, this is largely driven by strong official demand, which is expected to persist.

Elsewhere, in key hub India, supplies of used gold jewelleryand coins, typically released when investors book profits, have been scarce, as many expect prices to continue climbing.

Spot silver slipped 1.3 percent to USD42 per ounce, platinum was down 1.3 percent at USD1,372.26 and palladium fell 1.5 percent to USD1,158.88.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold eases after scaling record peak, Fed rate verdict looms

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories