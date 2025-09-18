BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-18

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures continued their downward trend on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer yen and a cautious outlook in the auto sector.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery was down 2.5 yen, or 0.79 percent, at 315.5 yen (USD2.15) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

(SHFE) for January delivery dipped 120 yuan, or 0.75 percent, to 15,880 yuan (USD2,233.82) per metric ton.

The most-active October butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 80 yuan, or 0.69 percent, to 11,590 yuan per metric ton.

The yen firmed to 146.49 per dollar ahead of the Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

Nissan Motor is set to shut its design studios in the US and Brazil as part of its plan to restore profitability, which includes measures such as cutting global production capacity by 1 million vehicles and reducing manufacturing sites.

More broadly, Japan recorded its fourth consecutive monthly export drop in August, as elevated US tariffs impacted the automotive sector, leading automakers to reduce export prices to maintain sales levels in the United States.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves rubber-made tyres.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures down

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories