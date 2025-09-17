BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Record gold prices in India fail to unlock scrap supply

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 09:33pm

NEW DELHI: Supplies of used gold jewellery and coins, typically released when investors book profits, have been scarce in India, as many expect bullion prices to continue climbing even after reaching new highs almost every week.

This contrasts with March, when spot gold first crossed $3,000 an ounce and retail customers rushed to sell their holdings, triggering a surge in scrap supply.

“Indians now believe gold prices will rise even higher, which is why they’re choosing to hold their assets instead of selling them for a profit,” James Jose, managing director of refiner CGR Metalloys said on the sidelines of the India Gold Conference in New Delhi.

Local gold prices , which scaled a record peak of 110,666 rupees ($1,260.94) per 10 grams earlier this week, have risen 42% year-to-date, after gaining 21% last year.

Scrap supplies typically rise when prices climb too high too quickly, as was the case with prices in recent months, said Harshad Ajmera of wholesaler JJ Gold House in Kolkata.

“Consumers now think prices could even touch 125,000 rupees, so they’re holding on to their gold instead of selling,” he said.

Although rising prices have made new jewellery unaffordable for many consumers, they are increasingly exchanging old pieces for new ones, said Amit Modak, chief executive of PN Gadgil and Sons, a Pune-based jeweller.

Refiners are sourcing scrap from replaced jewellery to sustain operations, as imports of dore - a semi-pure alloy produced by miners - have declined sharply, said Ajmera.

The limited supply of scrap ahead of the festive season is a boon for banks, as jewellers increasingly turn to them to meet demand from imported gold.

Indians will celebrate Dussehra and Diwali in October, festivals during which buying gold is considered auspicious.

Rising prices usually trigger deep discounts as scrap floods the market, but limited supplies are allowing banks to charge a $1 premium even at record price levels, said a Mumbai-based jeweller with a bullion importing bank.

India’s gold imports in August jumped 37% from a month ago to $5.4 billion, trade ministry data showed.

India Gold Spot gold gold rates gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Record gold prices in India fail to unlock scrap supply

Pakistan-UAE Asia Cup clash takes place as scheduled after Pycroft’s apology

Inflation expected to hit 11-month high amid flood-induced food price hike in Pakistan

US Fed set for first rate cut of 2025 as Trump pressure looms

KSE-100 ends flat after volatile session

Naqvi says referee apology upholds Pakistan’s honour after Asia Cup row

Pakistani rupee registers 29th consecutive gain against US dollar

Delay in PCCC–PARC merger could put cotton production in serious jeopardy

World Athletics Championship: Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final with 85.28m

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories