BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 17, 2025
Markets

Arabica coffee prices fall sharply, sugar also down

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 07:48pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell sharply on Wednesday, retreating from the prior session’s near seven-month high, while sugar prices were also lower.

Coffee

Arabica coffee was down 4.7% at $3.9045 per lb by 1417 GMT, retreating from a near seven-month high of $4.24 set on Tuesday.

Dealers said a setback in prices was not unexpected given the extent to which they have risen recently.

The run-up has been driven by fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies in the United States following the imposition of a 50% tariff on shipments from Brazil.

Robusta coffee lost 4.8% to $4,550 a metric ton.

Sugar

Raw sugar fell 0.8% to 15.77 cents per lb.

Dealers noted sugar production in Center-South Brazil during the second half of August was broadly in line with expectations at 3.872 million metric tons.

A survey of 11 analysts published by S&P Global Commodity Insights had a consensus for sugar production of 3.8 million.

White sugar was down 1.2% at $460.20 a ton.

Cocoa

London cocoa rose 0.1% to 5,093 pounds per ton.

Dealers said the market was focussed on the development of main crops in West Africa with the 2025/26 season due to start next month with concerns about diseases such as black pod continuing to underpin prices.

The world could lose a third of its cocoa supply, or 1.5 million tons, over the next 15 years if no action is taken to tackle climate change and disease, an industry executive who buys a substantial amount of the chocolate-making ingredient, said on Wednesday.

New York cocoa gained 0.6% to $7,338 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar Arabica coffee coffee prices cocoa crop Sugar prices

