BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan-UAE Asia Cup clash takes place as scheduled after Pycroft’s apology

  • PCB spokesperson earlier confirmed the match has been delayed by an hour
BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 09:35pm
Pakistan-UAE Asia Cup clash delayed by one hour amid handshake controversy

Pakistan’s Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has finally started after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi allowed the team to leave the hotel for the stadium following controversial match referee Andy Pycroft’s apology.

“We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow,” Naqvi wrote on X.

After the approval, the national team departed for the stadium. The cricket board also shared a video of the departure.

The development means that the match, which was slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Pakistan Time, will now start at 8:30 p.m.

Pycraft apologises to Pakistan cricket team

Meanwhile, the PCB said in a fresh statement that Pycroft has apologised to Pakistan’s team manager and captain, describing the September 14 incident as a result of miscommunication.

According to PCB, the ICC has agreed to launch an inquiry into the alleged breach of the code of conduct during the match.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir had earlier confirmed that the match had been delayed by an hour amid uncertainty over match referee Andy Pycroft.

“PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is consulting former chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi on the matter, while remaining in contact with officials in Dubai. The match has been delayed by an hour,” Mir told the media in a short presser.

It is unclear who authorised the decision; however, it is worth noting that Naqvi also serves as the current Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president.

Earlier, Pakistan’s campaign in the multi-nation tournament was put in doubt after the PCB directed the players to remain at their hotel while it decides on its next steps.

The team was scheduled to depart for the ground at 4.30 p.m. local time for their must-win group game against the United Arab Emirates, with the toss due at 6 p.m.

A statement from the board, issued at midnight, stated that “consultations were underway” concerning Pakistan’s continued participation in the tournament, where they are scheduled to play a must-win game against the UAE on Wednesday evening.

“The decision will be taken keeping in mind the interest of Pakistan,” the statement concluded.

The PCB had earlier lodged a formal complaint, alleging that Pycroft deliberately prevented all-rounder Agha Salman from a customary handshake during Sunday’s high-profile clash against India.

Officials said the act reflected bias and demanded Pycroft be replaced for the remainder of the tournament. The ICC rejected the request, though Indian media suggested Pycroft might not oversee Pakistan’s upcoming fixtures.

The incident has heightened tensions between the two cricketing rivals. Pakistan players boycotted the post-match ceremony in protest, while India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his team’s victory to Indian soldiers, a gesture the PCB condemned as politicising sport.

Calls to boycott the Asia Cup have gained traction on social media, with fans urging the PCB to withdraw in protest. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been consulting the government over whether to proceed, local media reported.

Despite the uncertainty, Pakistan trained in Dubai on Tuesday, signalling the team may still take the field.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup cricket Pakistan vs UAE match referee Andy Pycroft Handshake saga

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan-UAE Asia Cup clash takes place as scheduled after Pycroft’s apology

KSE-100 ends flat after volatile session

Naqvi says referee apology upholds Pakistan’s honour after Asia Cup row

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Pakistani rupee registers 29th consecutive gain against US dollar

Delay in PCCC–PARC merger could put cotton production in serious jeopardy

World Athletics Championship: Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final with 85.28m

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Read more stories