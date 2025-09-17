BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
World Athletics Championship: Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final with 85.28m

BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 06:03pm

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday qualified for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship after producing a decisive throw of 85.28 metres in the qualifying round.

Nadeem, who had managed 76.99m and 74.17m in his first two attempts, sealed his spot in the final with his third and last throw.

Soured rivalry: Pakistan v India as ‘brothers’ clash for world gold

The 27-year-old is set to face a high-profile contest against India’s Neeraj Chopra, rekindling the regional rivalry on the global stage.

Nadeem made history at the Paris Olympics last year with a record-breaking 92.97m throw, securing Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in four decades.

The Asian Athletics Association also named him Asia’s Best Athlete for 2024, an award presented in South Korea last year.

