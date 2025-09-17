BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,070 Decreased By -44.3 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,321 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HAEL (Hala Enterprises Limited) 25.32 Increased By ▲ 9.99%

Hala Enterprises to boost weaving capacity with new machinery import from China

BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2025 03:21pm

Hala Enterprises Limited (HAEL) has opened a $217,600 Letter of Credit (LC) to import new Air Jet Terry Towel weaving machines from China— a move expected to boost the company’s weaving production capacity by nearly 75%.

The company, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), released on Wednesday, shared that the weaving machines will be purchased from Shandong Rifa Textile Machinery Co., Ltd., China.

“The import of the machinery shall also be complemented by the installation of an air conditioning plant, and a newly designated weaving shed which shall be run through a centralised compressor room.

“The acquisition will result in an approximate 75% increase in the Company’s current weaving production capacity,” the company informed its stakeholders.

The company shared that it has arranged the required funds for the retirement of the LC through internal sources, without availing any external financing.

“The arrangement has been made by a director of the company in his personal capacity, who has extended financial support to ensure the timely import and installation of the machinery,” HAEL informed.

It shared that following this approach, the company has been able to avoid additional borrowing costs and financial charges, while supporting its expansion plan without creating external liabilities.

“The repayment of this internal arrangement will be managed in line with mutually agreed terms, without affecting the company’s ongoing operations and working capital requirements,” HAEL said.

Hala Enterprises Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company. The company began its operations in 1974. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of terry towels, kitchen towels, and terry cloth.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) LCs PSX notice PSX stocks PSX listed companies Hala Enterprise Limited weaving machinery

Comments

200 characters

Hala Enterprises to boost weaving capacity with new machinery import from China

KSE-100 ends flat after volatile session

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Pakistani rupee registers 29th consecutive gain against US dollar

Delay in PCCC–PARC merger could put cotton production in serious jeopardy

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Oil retreats but geopolitical jitters limit declines

Systems Limited eyes potential acquisition in IT services business

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as The Organic Meat Company bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Read more stories