European shares edge higher with US Fed decision in spotlight

European shares inched up on Wednesday, crawling back from declines logged in the previous session, as investors awaited a monetary policy verdict by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.1% at 551.56 points, as of 0710 GMT, after hitting a one-week low on Tuesday. Technology stocks led sectoral gains, with SAP and Prosus up around 2%, each.

Later in the day, investors globally will shift their focus to the the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day meeting on monetary policy.

Markets are largely pricing in the world’s most in fluential central bank to deliver a 25 basis-point interest rate cut to offset signs of deterioration in the U.S. labour market, although greater scrutiny be on Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on policy outlook.

Among others, PostNL rose 7.5% after it unveiled its new strategy as part of its Capital Markets Day, announcing that its current Parcels segment will be divided into E-commerce and Platforms from January 1, 2026.

Novo Nordisk rose 1.8% after brokerage Berenberg raised its rating on the Danish drugmaker to “Buy” from “Hold” earlier.