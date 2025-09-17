BML 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
Sports

Australia’s Konstas reignites Ashes hopes with ton in India

  • The 19-year-old made 109 off 144 balls against India A to help his side reach 337 for five at stumps
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 12:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia opener Sam Konstas overcame “mental demons” in a counter-attacking century for Australia A in Lucknow as the 19-year-old boosted his case for retention in the test side for the Ashes.

The 19-year-old made 109 off 144 balls against India A to help his side reach 337 for five at stumps.

Konstas was glad to be back in the runs after a lean tour of the West Indies earlier this year.

“I felt I had to face quite a few demons mentally, and I just had to get through that. Super stoked and hopefully I can build on that,” he said.

The Australia A tour of India may be more aimed at long-term planning for the 2027 test series there but Konstas’s knock is unlikely to go unnoticed by selectors with the first Ashes test in Perth two months away.

Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney, who opened for the test side against India last summer before being replaced by Konstas, was out lbw for one batting at number three.

