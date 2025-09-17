BML 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
World

Germany’s Merz says Russian drone incursions part of long trend of sabotage

  • A dictated peace, a peace without freedom, would encourage Putin to seek his next target
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 12:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Russia’s violation of Polish and Romanian airspace is part of a long-running trend of boundary-testing and sabotage by President Vladimir Putin, said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday.

“Russia wants to insidiously destabilize our free societies,” Merz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, saying that a peace deal in the Ukraine war cannot come at the expense of Kyiv’s political sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“A dictated peace, a peace without freedom, would encourage Putin to seek his next target,” added Merz.

