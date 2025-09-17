Markets
Palm rises on stronger rival edible oils
- The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 64 Malaysian ringgit
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, catching up after a two-day holiday, supported by stronger edible oils at Dalian and Chicago futures.
The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 64 Malaysian ringgit, or 1.43%, to 4,534 ringgit ($1,082.10) a metric ton, as of 0235 GMT.
