BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
CPHL 98.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
DCL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
DGKC 240.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
HUBC 196.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.53%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 183.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.27%)
PAEL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.2%)
PIBTL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.01%)
POWER 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 189.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.22%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 132.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
SSGC 44.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.05 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (3.98%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 16,093 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 50,555 Increased By 138.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 156,329 Decreased By -70.4 (-0.05%)
KSE30 47,733 Decreased By -55.5 (-0.12%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed guidance to shape India’s 10-year bond yield trajectory from 6.50% mark

  • The yield on the 10-year benchmark note is expected to be in the 6.48%-6.52% range
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to remain largely unchanged in early deals on Wednesday, as the market braces for the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and guidance on future easing later in the day.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note is expected to be in the 6.48%-6.52% range, a trader said at a private bank. It closed at 6.4925% on Tuesday.

“Locally, the debt supply calendar is the next trigger, which is some time away, and hence all action is focused on Federal Reserve decision and more importantly on clarity about the quantum of rate cuts in October-December,” the trader said.

The Fed’s decision is due after Indian market hours, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is already factored in, with a thin possibility of a 50-bps move.

Market participants will also scrutinize the forward guidance and rate projections for signals on the likelihood of further cuts in 2025.

The odds of an aggregate of 75 bps of rate cuts from now through December stand at 74%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Back home, traders will await fresh debt supply as New Delhi is scheduled to sell benchmark bond worth 300 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) on Friday, followed by the borrowing calendar for the second half before the end of September.

Bond traders have urged the Reserve Bank of India to cut the share of ultra-long federal bonds in the supply schedule and reduce weekly auction sizes, which could stretch the borrowing calendar until next March.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Fed guidance to shape India’s 10-year bond yield trajectory from 6.50% mark

Positive market sentiment lifts PSX in early trade

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Oil retreats but geopolitical jitters cap declines

Systems Limited eyes potential acquisition in IT services business

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as TOMCL bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

Read more stories