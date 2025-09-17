BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
CPHL 98.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
DCL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
DGKC 240.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
HUBC 196.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.53%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 183.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.27%)
PAEL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.2%)
PIBTL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.01%)
POWER 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 189.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.22%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 132.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
SSGC 44.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.05 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (3.98%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 16,093 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 50,555 Increased By 138.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 156,329 Decreased By -70.4 (-0.05%)
KSE30 47,733 Decreased By -55.5 (-0.12%)
Markets

Nestle shares indicated slightly higher after chairman’s early departure

  • The company's shares, which have lost nearly 18% in the last 12 months
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 11:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ZURICH: Nestle shares were indicated slightly higher on Wednesday after the Swiss food giant announced Chairman Paul Bulcke would hand over earlier than expected to former Inditex CEO Pablo Isla.

The company’s shares, which have lost nearly 18% in the last 12 months, were indicated to open nearly 1% higher on the Zurich exchange.

The announcement of Bulcke’s departure late on Tuesday accelerated the leadership changes at Nestle, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee, which has seen an unprecedented period of management turmoil.

