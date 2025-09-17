BML 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
CPHL 98.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
DCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
DGKC 240.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.64%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
HUBC 196.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.53%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 183.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.3%)
PAEL 55.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.2%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.23%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.59%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
SSGC 44.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.12%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.13%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,084 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 50,508 Increased By 91.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 156,232 Decreased By -167.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 47,693 Decreased By -94.8 (-0.2%)
Markets

Australian dollar notches another high for the year but stalls at resistance

  • The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.6679, having earlier edged up to a fresh 11-month top of $0.6690
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 11:24am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar eked out its sixth-straight high for the year on Wednesday but stalled at key chart resistance before the Federal Reserve meeting where markets are betting on a rate cut and expect policymakers to signal more easing in coming months.

The Aussie slipped 0.1% to $0.6679, having earlier edged up to a fresh 11-month top of $0.6690.

However, it hasn’t been able to make a firm break above the key chart level of $0.6687, with the next leg higher largely dependent on the outcome of the Fed meeting later in the day.

The Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter point but the real interest lies in how many policymakers will shift to the dovish side, with Stephen Miran, appointed by President Donald Trump, joining the board for deliberations.

Analysts at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia expect the Aussie to easily lift through 67 cents if Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounds dovish at his post-meeting press conference.

“The market reaction on Thursday will depend on whether Powell is ‘dovish enough’,” said Kristina Clifton, an economist at CBA.

“We expect a 25-bp cut and dovish comments by chair Powell… If the FOMC cuts by 50-bp, the USD would fall significantly.” Overnight, the US dollar fell to a four-year low on the euro as investors bet on a whole series of rate cuts from the Fed.

The Japanese yen also climbed to a one-year peak.

That saw the Australian dollar losing some of its recent shine against the euro and yen, dropping 0.6% and 0.4% respectively overnight.

The kiwi dollar eased 0.2% to $0.5980, having climbed 0.3% overnight to scale a one-month peak of $0.5992. It faces major resistance at $0.5997.

Data on Wednesday showed sizeable historical revisions to New Zealand’s current account data. Second-quarter current account deficit stood at just NZ$970 million, much lower than the forecast NZ$2.66 billion.

“Most of that revision reflects an increase in estimated investment income credits – the return on New Zealander’s holdings of foreign assets,” said Darren Gibbs, a senior economist at Westpac NZ.

“The credit ratings agencies should welcome news that the deficit is now less than half as wide as the peak seen in 2022, and not much wider than it was leading into the pandemic.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

