BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
CPHL 98.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
DCL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
DGKC 240.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
HUBC 196.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 183.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.35%)
PAEL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.2%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
POWER 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.23%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.59%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
SSGC 44.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.12%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.13%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,084 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 50,508 Increased By 91.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 156,232 Decreased By -167.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 47,693 Decreased By -94.8 (-0.2%)
Sep 17, 2025
Markets

India stock benchmarks open higher on US trade talk optimism

  • The Nifty 50 added 0.15% to 25,276.6 and the BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 82,506.4
Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 09:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks inched higher at the open on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism after New Delhi described its ongoing trade talks with the U.S. as “positive” and “forward-looking”.

The Nifty 50 added 0.15% to 25,276.6 and the BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 82,506.4 as of 09:15 a.m. IST.

All 16 major sectors logged gains at the open.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps gained 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

A U.S. delegation of trade representatives met Indian officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” India’s commerce ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision after market hours, with the U.S. central bank expected to cut rates by 25 basis points and signal more reductions in the remainder of the year.

Indian stocks

