BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 17, 2025
Markets

Oil edges lower on US demand concerns ahead of Fed interest rate decision

  • Brent crude futures lost 44 cents, or 0.64%, to $68.03 a barrel
Reuters Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 09:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices eased on Wednesday after data showed an increase in U.S. diesel stockpiles, stoking worries about demand, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Brent crude futures lost 44 cents, or 0.64%, to $68.03 a barrel by 11:29 a.m. EDT (1529 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also down 44 cents, or 0.68%, at $64.08.

U.S. crude inventories fell sharply last week with a jump in exports and a sharp decline in imports, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. However, a rise in distillate stockpiles stoked demand concerns and kept a lid on prices, analysts said.

“Looks like markets are responding on diesel, which is the soft underbelly of the entire complex,” said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

Investors were also awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September 16–17 meeting. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point later on Wednesday.

Russian oil supply risks were also in focus after Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure intensified in recent weeks.

Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft warned producers they might have to cut output after Ukraine’s drone attacks on critical export ports and refineries, three industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

On the supply side, Kazakhstan resumed oil supplies through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline on September 13, state energy company Kazmunaygaz said on Wednesday. Supplies were suspended last month because of contamination issues.



