PM Pakistan orders evaluation of flood losses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed federal and provincial authorities to urgently assess the damage caused by recent floods and heavy rains across the country, calling for a coordinated rehabilitation plan based on accurate data.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the prime minister stressed the need for a comprehensive and realistic evaluation of losses – including human casualties, destruction of property, crop and livestock damage, and infrastructure breakdowns – to guide targeted relief efforts.

“All relevant agencies must cooperate fully to ensure a realistic evaluation of all damages,” PM Sharif said, adding that the data would underpin a nationwide recovery strategy.

The prime minister also called for the use of satellite imagery provided by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to assist in assessing flood impacts, particularly in remote or inaccessible areas.

He praised the response of provincial governments to the floods, describing the efforts of chief ministers as “commendable and vigorous,” but emphasised that accurate reporting was essential to meet the scale of the challenge.

PM Sharif directed authorities to take immediate steps to protect surviving crops from disease and prioritise the restoration of damaged roads and communication networks.

He also highlighted the importance of cultivating suitable crops in flood-hit areas to support food security in the coming months. “All ministers and relevant agencies should stand alongside the public during the rehabilitation phase,” he added.

In a briefing to the prime minister, the officials said that preliminary surveys of damage to key crops – including sugarcane, cotton and rice – were under way and expected to be completed within two weeks, once floodwaters recede in major agricultural zones.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as federal ministers for climate change, planning, economic affairs, and information, along with provincial chief secretaries and the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025