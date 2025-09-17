BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-17

WHT statements defaults: LHC directs ATIR to issue order on FBR’s penalties

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has passed a landmark order in favour of FBR regarding the deletion of penalties imposed on taxpayers for defaulting on monthly Withholding Tax (WHT) statements under Section 165 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

In a recent judgment, the court disapproved the decision of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) to delete the penalty and remanded the case back to the tribunal for a fresh decision. The case was argued by Advocate Foziya Bukhsh on behalf of the FBR.

The Advocate contended that the taxpayer had failed to file monthly WHT statements as required under Section 165 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, and therefore, the penalty imposed under Section 182(1)(1A) of the Ordinance was lawful.

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

The ATIR had deleted the penalty, citing that the tax had been deposited and no loss had been caused to the exchequer. However, the FBR Advocate pleaded that this was not a sufficient ground to delete the penalty, which is mandatory under Section 182 of the Ordinance.

The court set aside the ATIR’s order to the extent of deleting the penalty and remitted the matter back to the tribunal to decide the question afresh through a reasoned and speaking order. The reference application and question raised were decided accordingly, the LHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court FBR withholding tax ATIR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 FBR penalties

Comments

200 characters

WHT statements defaults: LHC directs ATIR to issue order on FBR’s penalties

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories