BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

‘Fake degree’ issue: IHC restrains Justice Jahangiri from performing judicial work

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restrained Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing judicial work until the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) decision on the matter of his allegedly fake degree.

On Tuesday, a two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan, heard the petition moved by an advocate Mian Dawood.

The bench also appointed two senior lawyers as judicial assistants, including Barrister Zafarullah Khan and former Attorney General Ashtar Ausafin in the case. In addition, the IHC issued a notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan, seeking his assistance on the admissibility of the petition.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the court has to consider an important question: whether a matter is under adjournment in the Supreme Judicial Council, and whether the high court can be approached on this matter.

Raja Aleem Abbasi, who was representing the Islamabad Bar Association, remarked, “We believe in the rule of law.” He added that bar associations were also stakeholders in the matter.

Justice Dogar observed that everyone has the right to a hearing and the court had to consider the objections to the petition by the registrar’s office.

Abbasi said that if the practice of filing such cases turned into trend, it could be “dangerous”. He argued that objections to the petition should be upheld.

Later, the bench restrained the judge from performing judicial work and deferred the hearing until the SJC’s decision in this matter.

Mian Dawood had challenged Justice Jahangiri’s appointment under Article 199 of the Constitution through a writ of quo warranto.

The writ of quo warranto is primarily based on the 1998 Supreme Court judgment in the Justice Sajjad Ali Shah case. The petition claimed that Justice Jahangiri’s appointment is unconstitutional due to an allegedly invalid degree and requested that his appointment be declared null and void.

The petitioner also requested a probe into his ‘fake law degree’ as he contended in the petition that the law degree by which Justice Jahangiri got qualified for his professional responsibility was fake.

According to the writ petition, there is concrete evidence that Justice Jahangiri’s degree was fake as he was attaching documents and evidence of forgery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC SJC Fake degree case Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri judicial work

Comments

200 characters

‘Fake degree’ issue: IHC restrains Justice Jahangiri from performing judicial work

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories