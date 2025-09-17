BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Widows of retired judges not covered in security protocols: SC

Terence J Sigamony Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court clarified that widows of the retired judges are not covered under the Presidential Order No. 7 of 2018, which relates to security protocols for the judges.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court’s press officer on Tuesday maintained that a letter regarding the provision of security to retired Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was addressed to the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad.

“It is hereby clarified that the Supreme Court has revised its security protocols to the extent of widows of retired judges, as their inclusion in the said letter was inadvertent. The reference to widows has accordingly been withdrawn, since they are not covered under the Presidential Order No. 7 of 2018.”

However, it is reaffirmed that retired Judges of the Supreme Court remain entitled to lifetime security strictly in accordance with the Presidential Order No. 7 of 2018 and the applicable rules and protocols. This entitlement reflects the sensitive nature of their past office and the continuing security concerns that accompany it.

The Court on Saturday streamlined and rationalised the security of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, scaling down the number of official vehicles from eight to two, resulting in the release of a considerable number of security personnel for routine policing duties. The security regime for serving judges has also been regulated suitably, making it rational and aligned with the entitlements under the rules.

