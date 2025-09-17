BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Print Print 2025-09-17

SAPM expresses intention to open NBP branch in Uzbekistan

Press Release Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Following the vision of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to deepen the strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and to follow up on the visit of the Prime Minister to Uzbekistan in February, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar visited Uzbekistan.

He was accompanied by the representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, SIFC, and the Ministry of Industries and Production.

During his visit, Haroon Akhtar called on the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdullah Aripov. The two sides discussed vital areas of cooperation, including connectivity, banking, trade, and commerce.

The SAPM extended greetings from the Prime Minister for the leadership of Uzbekistan. He underlined Pakistan’s commitment to the timely commencement of the Trans-Afghanistan Railway Project. To facilitate the expansion of trade and ease of banking, the SAPM expressed Pakistan’s intention to open a branch of the National Bank of Pakistan in Uzbekistan, as well as the expansion of the list of items under the Preferential Trade Agreement. He also discussed the prospects of Pakistani investment in Uzbekistan, including in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan welcomed the SAPM and conveyed greetings for the leadership of Pakistan. He underlined the importance that Uzbekistan attaches to its relations with Pakistan and reviewed the progress on the issues of core importance in the bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level interactions to further strengthen Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations.

