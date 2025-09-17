BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

NNI Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 08:47am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

SHANGHAI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Yin Tongyue, Chairman of the Board of Chery Holding Co, Ltd and Chery Automobile Co, Ltd, in Shanghai.

During the meeting, President Zardari assured the chairman that the Pakistan government would provide policy support for new energy vehicles, electric buses and local production of components.

The president encouraged Chery Holding to explore joint ventures in electric buses, mini trucks, green energy solutions and charging infrastructure.

He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration with Pakistani companies in manufacturing, minerals and energy storage solutions.

President Zardari was accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

Yin briefed the president and his delegation on Chery Auto’s global operations, its commitment to technological innovation, and its achievements in international markets.

President Zardari thanked Yin for his detailed briefing and welcomed Chery Auto’s growing interest in Pakistan.

He appreciated the company’s plans to introduce electric buses and pursue localisation, noting that these steps would help generate employment opportunities in the country.

Sindh ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi were also present during the meeting.

auto sector e vehicles EV sector President Asif Ali Zardari Pak China joint ventures Chery Holding

Comments

200 characters

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories