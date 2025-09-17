President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

SHANGHAI: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Yin Tongyue, Chairman of the Board of Chery Holding Co, Ltd and Chery Automobile Co, Ltd, in Shanghai.

During the meeting, President Zardari assured the chairman that the Pakistan government would provide policy support for new energy vehicles, electric buses and local production of components.

The president encouraged Chery Holding to explore joint ventures in electric buses, mini trucks, green energy solutions and charging infrastructure.

He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration with Pakistani companies in manufacturing, minerals and energy storage solutions.

President Zardari was accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

Yin briefed the president and his delegation on Chery Auto’s global operations, its commitment to technological innovation, and its achievements in international markets.

President Zardari thanked Yin for his detailed briefing and welcomed Chery Auto’s growing interest in Pakistan.

He appreciated the company’s plans to introduce electric buses and pursue localisation, noting that these steps would help generate employment opportunities in the country.

Sindh ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi were also present during the meeting.