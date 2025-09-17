BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

Flood damages in Pakistan: Preliminary assessment to be completed in 10 days: Ahsan

Naveed Butt Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal said that a preliminary assessment of flood damages would be completed within 10 days, while a complete assessment report would be prepared in collaboration with the provincial governments.

A meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee was held here on Tuesday with Ahsan Iqbal in the chair. The meeting reviewed the damage assessment of the 2025 floods.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman of the NDMA, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, and the chief secretaries of the provincial governments.

During the meeting, provincial representatives noted that a final and accurate assessment of the flood damages could only be carried out once the waters fully receded.

In response, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for close coordination with provincial governments to ensure the preparation of a comprehensive damage assessment.

During the meeting, provincial governments agreed that a final assessment of flood damages would only be possible once the water receded.

The minister urged the media to refrain from speculation regarding flood damages, adding that accurate and transparent data would soon be made available. He said that rehabilitation work is under way in the flood-affected areas while federal and provincial institutions are jointly carrying out relief operations.

The minister said that a comprehensive post-disaster needs Assessment of damages and requirements would be carried out with the participation of international organizations. He assured that all relief measures in the affected areas would be based on accurate and transparent data.

Ahsan Iqbal said that climate change is a major challenge for Pakistan. He said that floods and droughts are direct consequences of climate change. He regretted that India resorted to politics even during a natural disaster.

He said that due to climate change Pakistan’s glaciers are melting rapidly, which has increased the risks of floods. He added that the government is preparing a comprehensive national plan to deal with the challenge of climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA climate change floods Ahsan iqbal Planning Minister Floods in Pakistan Flood Relief Fund flood damages

Comments

200 characters

Flood damages in Pakistan: Preliminary assessment to be completed in 10 days: Ahsan

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories