Flood damages in Pakistan: Preliminary assessment to be completed in 10 days: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiative Ahsan Iqbal said that a preliminary assessment of flood damages would be completed within 10 days, while a complete assessment report would be prepared in collaboration with the provincial governments.

A meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee was held here on Tuesday with Ahsan Iqbal in the chair. The meeting reviewed the damage assessment of the 2025 floods.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman of the NDMA, Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, and the chief secretaries of the provincial governments.

During the meeting, provincial representatives noted that a final and accurate assessment of the flood damages could only be carried out once the waters fully receded.

In response, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for close coordination with provincial governments to ensure the preparation of a comprehensive damage assessment.

The minister urged the media to refrain from speculation regarding flood damages, adding that accurate and transparent data would soon be made available. He said that rehabilitation work is under way in the flood-affected areas while federal and provincial institutions are jointly carrying out relief operations.

The minister said that a comprehensive post-disaster needs Assessment of damages and requirements would be carried out with the participation of international organizations. He assured that all relief measures in the affected areas would be based on accurate and transparent data.

Ahsan Iqbal said that climate change is a major challenge for Pakistan. He said that floods and droughts are direct consequences of climate change. He regretted that India resorted to politics even during a natural disaster.

He said that due to climate change Pakistan’s glaciers are melting rapidly, which has increased the risks of floods. He added that the government is preparing a comprehensive national plan to deal with the challenge of climate change.

