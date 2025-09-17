PITB signs MoU with FAST-NUCES

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FAST-NUCES aimed at expanding opportunities in Skill Development and Global Certifications for students and faculty.

PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmad Islam Syan and FAST-NUCES Rector Dr Aftab Maroof inked the MoU; under the new arrangement, PITB’s Global IT Certifications Programme will empower students and faculty members to earn internationally recognised certifications.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive 100 percent fee reimbursement through PITB’s online portal, ensuring financial ease and access to world-class learning opportunities.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that by enabling access to international certifications, they are not only strengthening the talent pool but also ensuring that the graduates and professionals can compete and excel on the world stage.

