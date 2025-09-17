BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-17

Opportunities explored for Pak engineers in Australia

Recorder Report Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), under the leadership of Chairman Engr Waseem Nazir, has embarked an initiative to create international career opportunities for Pakistani engineers.

In collaboration with Engineers Australia and with the support of the Pakistan Consulate General in Sydney, PEC is working to enable Pakistani engineers to access the thriving Australian engineering market.

As part of this initiative, PEC and the Consulate General Office, Sydney, jointly organised a comprehensive webinar on Tuesday, bringing together prominent industry experts and policy leaders. The session offered practical guidance to Pakistani engineers on building successful engineering careers in Australia.

Key topics included pathways for professional growth, sector-wise opportunities within the Australian job market, and preparation of Competency Demonstration Reports (CDR) for those not covered under the Washington Accord.

In his concluding remarks at the webinar, Chairman Engr Waseem Nazir highlighted the transformative role of PEC’s new Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Framework. He noted that market-driven CPD courses have been introduced to align the skills of Pakistani engineers with global standards, thus equipping them for international job placements and ensuring their professional competence abroad.

To institutionalise and strengthen this collaboration, PEC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Engineers Australia to formally facilitate the international mobility and recognition of Pakistani engineers, providing them with easier access to career pathways and professional accreditation in Australia.

Chairman PEC said that, furthering its vision of global integration, PEC has also established a dedicated Global Linkages Division at its Headquarters in Islamabad. This new platform is designed to actively promote international job placement and engineer mobility across borders, reinforcing PEC’s commitment to empowering Pakistani engineers and enhancing their contribution to the global engineering profession.

PEC Pakistan and Australia Pakistan Engineering Council Pakistani engineers

