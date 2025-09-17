Mehmoodur Rasheed’s bail plea rejected

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of PTI leader Mehmoodur Rasheed in the May 9 Corps Commander House attack case.

Earlier, the prosecutor opposed the bail, citing Rasheed’s alleged central role in the violent protests. The prosecutor argued that the PTI leader is a key accused in the May 9 riots and has already been convicted in four other related cases.

He said the courts have found Rasheed guilty of inciting violence against the state with charges of sedition and incitement to riot. He maintained that granting bail would set a negative precedent in such a serious matter involving national security. The court after hearing both the sides dismissed the bail petition.

