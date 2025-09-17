BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

Fertilizer manufacturers: Dar reviews suggestions for gas supply

Recorder Report Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday chaired a meeting on sustainable gas supply to fertilizer manufacturers.

The meeting discussed ways to ensure stable prices and timely availability of urea to farmers. The committee reviewed current gas allocation to fertilizer plants, discussed pricing mechanisms, and explored options to balance industry sustainability with farmers’ affordability.

Dar stressed the need for a coordinated approach between ministries, regulators, and industry players to guarantee predictable gas supplies and curb market distortions. He directed stakeholders to devise a strategy that protects farmers from price volatility and shortages.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for National Food Security, Power, Climate Change, and Privatization, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, along with the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan, National Coordinator Power, concerned senior government officials and representatives of the fertilizer industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farmers Ishaq Dar gas supply urea urea prices fertilizer plants fertilizer manufacturers

Comments

200 characters

Fertilizer manufacturers: Dar reviews suggestions for gas supply

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories