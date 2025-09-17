Fertilizer manufacturers: Dar reviews suggestions for gas supply

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday chaired a meeting on sustainable gas supply to fertilizer manufacturers.

The meeting discussed ways to ensure stable prices and timely availability of urea to farmers. The committee reviewed current gas allocation to fertilizer plants, discussed pricing mechanisms, and explored options to balance industry sustainability with farmers’ affordability.

Dar stressed the need for a coordinated approach between ministries, regulators, and industry players to guarantee predictable gas supplies and curb market distortions. He directed stakeholders to devise a strategy that protects farmers from price volatility and shortages.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers for National Food Security, Power, Climate Change, and Privatization, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, along with the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan, National Coordinator Power, concerned senior government officials and representatives of the fertilizer industry.

