Sindh govt providing relief to flood-hit people: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government is active in providing relief to the people during natural disasters and emergencies.

During relief operations, victims are not only being moved to safe places, but full arrangements are also being made for their food, water, medical treatment, and animal care.

He said that the Sindh government will not leave the people alone and will stand with them in every time of need. All government institutions, district administrations, and rescue teams are working day and night to help the victims so that as many lives and properties as possible can be saved.

Memon said that there is a high flood level in Guddu and Sukkur, while the flood level in Kotri is low. In the last 24 hours, 3,522 people have been moved to safer places in the province, bringing the total number of people relocated to 173,027. Out of these, 469 people are still staying in relief camps.

He said that 183 fixed and mobile health sites are operating in the province, where more than 4,174 patients were treated in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients treated so far to 92,958.

He added that the Sindh government is also taking steps to protect livestock. In the last 24 hours, 3,192 cattle were moved to safer places, bringing the total to 450,571. Similarly, in the last 24 hours, 39,589 cattle heads were provided with vaccines and medical facilities, bringing the total number of treated and vaccinated cattle to 1,305,573.

