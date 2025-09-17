‘Employer of Choice’: EBM ranks 5th on Gender Diversity Awards’ top-10 list

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s leading FMCG company, has been recognized among the Top 5 companies at the 4th Annual Employer of Choice Gender Diversity Awards 2025.

Securing the 5th position, this recognition reflects EBM’s ongoing commitment to building an inclusive workplace where women and men have equal access to opportunities, benefits, and leadership roles.

The awards, organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), celebrate organizations that champion diversity by embedding strong, forward-looking policies into their workplace culture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025