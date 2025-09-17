Gold at new highs

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices skyrocketed to fresh all-time highs on Tuesday, setting records in both the local and international markets, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

In the local market, gold surged by Rs4,700 per tola (24 karat) to reach Rs391,000, while 10 grams rose by Rs4,030 to Rs335,219. The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold also climbed by Rs3,695, closing at Rs307,295.

Silver followed suit, with 24 karat silver gaining Rs53 per tola to settle at Rs4,496, and 10 grams up by Rs45 to Rs3,854. Globally, gold hit a record $3,692 per ounce after a jump of $49, while silver advanced by $0.54 to $42.69 per ounce.

The association said these rates are based on inter-bank exchange rates, with purity fixed at the 999/24K standard. However, local market prices and association-issued rates for gold and silver may differ.

