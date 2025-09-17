2nd Pakistan Int’l Date Palm Show opens at Expo Centre Karachi

KARACHI: The 2nd Pakistan International Date Palm Show was inaugurated at the Expo Centre Karachi, bringing together key stakeholders of the date palm sector from Pakistan and abroad.

The Chief Guest, Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister of Sindh, graced the opening ceremony, which was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Mohammed Sultan Al Kaitoob, Acting Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, and Dr Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

The event was formally inaugurated by Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive, TDAP, along with Sheryar Taj, Secretary, TDAP, in the presence of diplomats, ambassadors, exporters, and farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani emphasized Sindh’s role as the leading producer of dates in Pakistan and highlighted the province’s commitment to supporting growers, improving infrastructure, and boosting exports. He appreciated the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, particularly the role of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation in advancing research, technology transfer, and capacity building.

