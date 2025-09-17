BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Print 2025-09-17

From criticism to commute: the real story of Shahrah-e-Bhutto

Nadir Nabil Gabol Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 07:20am

After the most recent monsoon spell, criticism has been leveled at the Sindh Government following reports that a section of Shahrah-e-Bhutto was washed away during heavy rains. While public concern is understandable, it is essential to separate fact from perception.

The affected stretch of the expressway is still under construction and was never opened to the public. Like any major infrastructure project of this scale, vulnerabilities can emerge in unfinished portions—but they do not represent the strength or quality of the completed sections.

What often goes unnoticed in the noise of controversy is that a 15-kilometer section of Shahrah-e-Bhutto is already operational and has been welcomed by daily commuters. For thousands of Karachiites, it has drastically reduced travel times, eased congestion on key arteries, and provided a much-needed alternative route across the city. Commuters who use the expressway every day have praised the smoother driving experience and the efficiency it brings to their routines.

The government has been transparent in acknowledging that construction is ongoing. Engineers, planners, and contractors are actively working to reinforce vulnerable points, ensure proper drainage, and complete interchanges that will make the road safer and more resilient.

Once the remaining stretches are finished, the expressway will be opened formally, with all safety standards in place. No negligence will be tolerated, and the Sindh Government has made clear that contractors will be held accountable for delivering durable, world-class infrastructure.

It is also worth remembering that large urban projects worldwide—from London to Dubai—face teething problems during construction phases. Karachi is no exception. What matters is the commitment to correct shortcomings and ensure long-term benefit to the public. Shahrah-e-Bhutto is not a failed project; it is a work in progress—one that promises to transform mobility in Karachi once complete.

The people of Karachi deserve better roads, safer commutes, and infrastructure that meets the demands of a growing metropolis. Shahrah-e-Bhutto is a step in that direction, and it deserves patience, not premature condemnation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nadir Nabil Gabol

The writer is the Spokesperson for the Government of Sindh and hails from Lyari. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper

