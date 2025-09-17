BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
More medical teams sent to flood-hit areas

Recorder Report Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 08:19am

LAHORE: The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education has dispatched more mobile teams of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff from various medical universities, medical colleges and teaching hospitals of Punjab to the flood-affected areas.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood Khan.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the medical facilities provided to the victims in Multan, Muzaffargarh, Alipur, Jalalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and other flood-affected areas was taken. The meeting emphasized on the health teams to be more active in the flood-affected areas and increase relief activities.

Azmat Mahmood Khan said that teams from various medical institutions including King Edward Medical University Lahore, Rawalpindi Medical University, Faisalabad Medical University, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore, Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, Sahiwal Medical College, Children’s Hospital Faisalabad, Allied Hospital 1 and Allied Hospital Faisalabad 2 are performing their duties in the flood-affected areas.

Flood hit areas

