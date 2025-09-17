BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

Water levels normal in rivers of Punjab

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2025 08:19am

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab’s latest report has suggested that water flow is normal in most places however, medium and low-level flooding has been recorded at some places.

The water flow in the Indus River is normal at various places. The water flow at Tarbela is 196,000 cusecs, at Kalabagh 169,000 cusecs, at Chashma 178,000 cusecs and at Taunsa 161,000 cusecs.

The flow of water in the Chenab River is 56,000 cusecs at Marala, 68,000 at Khanki, 75,000 at Qadirabad and 80,000 cusecs at Head Trimu, which is at normal levels at all places. However, there is moderate flooding at Panjnad where the water flow has been recorded at 234,000 cusecs. The water flow at Jasar, Shahdara, Baloki and Sadhanai points of the Ravi River is 8,000, 10,000, 29,000 and 23,000 cusecs respectively, which is normal.

There is moderate flood at Ganda Singh Wala and Head Islam in the Sutlej River. The water flow at Ganda Singh Wala is 101,000 cusecs while at Head Islam it is 81,000 cusecs. There is low flood at Sulemanki and the water flow there is 90,000 cusecs. According to the PDMA, the administrations of the relevant districts have been alerted and safety measures are being taken. Citizens have been appealed to avoid unnecessary activities on the banks of rivers and contact 1129 in case of any emergency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

rivers of Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Water levels normal in rivers of Punjab

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories