Water levels normal in rivers of Punjab

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab’s latest report has suggested that water flow is normal in most places however, medium and low-level flooding has been recorded at some places.

The water flow in the Indus River is normal at various places. The water flow at Tarbela is 196,000 cusecs, at Kalabagh 169,000 cusecs, at Chashma 178,000 cusecs and at Taunsa 161,000 cusecs.

The flow of water in the Chenab River is 56,000 cusecs at Marala, 68,000 at Khanki, 75,000 at Qadirabad and 80,000 cusecs at Head Trimu, which is at normal levels at all places. However, there is moderate flooding at Panjnad where the water flow has been recorded at 234,000 cusecs. The water flow at Jasar, Shahdara, Baloki and Sadhanai points of the Ravi River is 8,000, 10,000, 29,000 and 23,000 cusecs respectively, which is normal.

There is moderate flood at Ganda Singh Wala and Head Islam in the Sutlej River. The water flow at Ganda Singh Wala is 101,000 cusecs while at Head Islam it is 81,000 cusecs. There is low flood at Sulemanki and the water flow there is 90,000 cusecs. According to the PDMA, the administrations of the relevant districts have been alerted and safety measures are being taken. Citizens have been appealed to avoid unnecessary activities on the banks of rivers and contact 1129 in case of any emergency.

