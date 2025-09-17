BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Print Print 2025-09-17

FCCI chief greets Rana Sanaullah

Published September 17, 2025

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara met with prominent Faisalabad politician, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and congratulated him on being elected as the senator with a heavy majority.

He presented a bouquet of flowers to Rana Sanaullah Khan and expressed the hope that he would make efforts in the Upper House to solve the problems of Faisalabad as well as the overall problems of the country.

He also invited Rana Sanaullah Khan to visit the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Former MPA Sheikh Ijaz and Senior Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber Qaiser Shams Gucha were also present on the occasion.

