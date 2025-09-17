BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-17

Ninth Industrial Expo from 27th at Expo Centre Lahore

Recorder Report Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 08:06am

LAHORE: The Ninth edition of the Pakistan Industrial Expo (PIE 2025) will be held from September 27 to 29, 2025, at the Expo Centre Lahore.

Building on the momentum of the recently concluded UAE–China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, PIE 2025 aims to position Lahore as the next hub of international industrial collaboration, with upcoming events also planned in Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and South Africa.

This year’s expo will feature participation from over 200 leading companies from Pakistan and China, representing key industrial sectors such as CNC machinery, auto parts, hardware and tools, agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment and components. These sectors have been identified as high-growth areas with strong potential for investment, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

This was announced by Fa Wenyan, CEO of the Everest International Expo, a leading Chinese event company, while addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the Managing Partner of his organisation Armughan Muqeem, Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Vice-Chancellor University of Sargodha, Vice Chairman Constructors Association Pakistan Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar and Deputy General Manager of the Everest Zishan Hashmi.

Fa said since 2017, the Pakistan Industrial Expo has grown into a vital platform for industrial development in Pakistan. Our industries are producing more locally, reducing imports, and creating new opportunities. This Expo has played an important role in strengthening Pakistan–China cooperation in technology, machinery, and investment. Beyond exhibitions, we also create jobs directly, such as through our eyelash weaving factory that now employs more than 100 people. With China continuing to train Pakistani engineers, our partnership grows even stronger at every level. Together, we will keep building mutual understanding, respect, and collaboration. Long live Pakistan–China friendship!

Armughan Muqeem – Managing Partner, Everest International Expo said this year’s Expo is bigger, better, and more impactful. Pakistani companies will get the chance to meet Chinese exhibitors face to face, explore new technologies, and build business partnerships that can transform local industries.

Dr. Qaiser Abbas – Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha said PIE 2025 is not only about trade—it is also about knowledge and innovation. It will inspire students, researchers, and young entrepreneurs by connecting academic learning with real industrial solutions.

“PIE is more than just an exhibition; it is a symbol of the enduring industrial partnership between Pakistan and China,” said Deputy General Manager Zishan Hashmi. “Our goal is to empower industries from both nations to collaborate, compete globally, and grow together”, he added.

