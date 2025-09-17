BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Sep 17, 2025
Print Print 2025-09-17

Punjab moving towards green energy projects: CM

Recorder Report Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 08:26am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her message on ‘International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer’ that ozone is a protector of our environment, saving which is the most important duty of humanity.

She added that its destruction means diseases, crop failure and threats to the future of new generation. She highlighted that climate change has changed the rainfall patterns Punjab is suffering its consequences in the form of recent devastating floods.

The Chief Minister underscored that for the first time, a comprehensive environmental policy had been devised for Punjab so that the earth remained safe for children. She said that Punjab would introduce eco-friendly electric buses that would run on clean energy and reduce pollution. She added that atmosphere is also being made breathable by planting trees under “Plant for Pakistan” campaign.

The Chief Minister noted that Punjab is rapidly moving towards green energy, solarization and eco-friendly projects. She said that ozone protection is not just a responsibility of the government, but every citizen should play his due role for the purpose. She appealed to the public to join hands in making air, water and land safe for future generations. She added that Punjab is moving towards a green, clean and safe future, the journey will not stop now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change energy sector solar energy floods in Punjab green energy projects Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

