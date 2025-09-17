Sepulture of humanity

Over centuries humanity has been brutally murdered by humans. Relentless is the devilish pursuit. The blood-soaked pages of human history are a tale of the misery of the innocent, unarmed and the oppressed.

The invaders and oppressors in the scale of continuum of tragic human history have appeared on the horizon, after every few decades and have disappeared into the abyss of dark history, leaving behind death and destruction. Israel has been pursuing this since its creation.

Writing about ‘enemies’, Maxim Gorky says, “We will kill everybody, my dear. Some with bullets, some with words and everybody with our deeds. We drive people into their graves, and neither see it or feel it”. The Zionist, Benjamin Netanyahu, and all his accomplices are locusts, pests, who subscribe to a creed that blesses their actions, misdeeds and all predatory moves. Goethe has this to say about people like Netanyahu, “The Israelis have but small virtues and most of the faults of other peoples. They have no honour.”

Men by nature can be alike but by practice they can be at opposite poles. The condemnation by speech is only a band-aid on the festering painful and sordid wounds inflicted upon the hapless population of Gaza. We are merely cursing the oppressor and almost doing nothing to save the oppressed. In this naughty and nasty world the little beams, shine bit with limited relief. (an idea from Merchant of Venice).

Israel has been a country that is singularly aroused by satanic motives. The devil resides within.

Voltaire said about the Jews (Zionists): They are a horror to all people by whom they are admitted…at all times Jews have disfigured the truth by absurd fables. The small Jewish nation dares to show an irreconcilable hatred towards other people’s possessions. They are creeping when hard luck comes over them and impudent when prosperity sets in.” And indeed the world in horror, shock and awe is watching the impunity with which the state of Israel is blatantly violating all norms of international diplomacy and of peaceful coexistence. Israel is a society of debased individuals, who are seen glorifying the mass murder of innocent, men, women and children.

Israel believes in using assassination as a tool for settlement of disputes. It attacked and killed Hamas officials in five different countries; and most recently in Qatar, which has housed US Centcom for over a decade. The gift of an aircraft valuing over USD 400 million went waste. “Assassination has never changed the history of the world,” said Benjamin Disraeli, UK prime minister in the 18th century.

George Washington, the founding father/President of the US had this to say: “They [the Jews or Zionists] work more effectively against us than the enemies’ armies. They are a hundred times more dangerous to our liberties and the great cause we are engaged in. …It is much to be lamented that each state long ago has not hunted them down as pests to society.” In the same vein, a later President Benjamin Franklin, in his address to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia (1787) remarked: “For over 1700 years the Jews have been bewailing the sad state in that they have been exited from their homeland, as they call Palestine.

But, Gentleman, should the world today give it to them in fee simple, they would at once find some cogent reason for not returning. Why? Because they are vampires, and vampires do not live on vampires. They cannot live only among themselves. They must subsist on Christians and other people not of their race.” Has the US forgotten what their former Presidents had warned of?

The attack by Hamas on October 7th 2023 will in less than a month’s time enter into the third year in which Hamas has lost everything except the spirit of resilience. They received no support from any Muslim country, save Iran. And for that support, Iran was attacked too, but it had the courage to hit back, hard and swift.

Where were the other Muslim countries? Napping in luxury, Oblivious to the pain and suffering of the helpless Gazans. The civilian population was completely exposed to Israeli atrocities, a full genocide. No help came from the West or from the Muslim and the Third World bloc.

All paid lip service through statements of condemnation, not even proper moral support, let alone material. A rickshaw in Karachi had this poster pasted on the black wall of the tri- motor cycle, “Idiot, don’t blow the horn, over 55 Muslim countries are sleeping”!!

To no one better has the adage ‘A man is a wolf rather than a man to another man’, suited the most as it is to Netanyahu in particular and the Israelis in general.

If the world chooses to remain silent spectator to this mass genocide taking place in Gaza by Israel then its promoters too will someday not be able to keep them under the leash; insidious influence and interpretation across the Atlantic has all along helped Israel to promote war, anarchy and cruelty towards fellow humans.

Israeli is a menace to peace in the region. This racial lunacy has possessed them since they were forcibly created. A cancerous Zionist is the state of Israel. Under the pretext of self-protection they have engaged into killings of the Arabs for far too long. They seem to be unstoppable.

In a video clip a TV correspondent shouted at the Israeli President Isaac Herzog while he was being welcomed at 10 Downing Street whether he was a war criminal? Stone faced, Isaac merely stared back. Indeed, he and Netanyahu are war criminals. The ICJ rulings are in place, initiated by South Africa, a non-Muslim country, adding insult to the injury caused by the stunning silence of the “Ummah”.

There is no serious action to either stop the war or to engage with Israel for peace. The belligerent government of Israel is tacitly supported by global powers. This is without shame. The young Gazan boys and girls are being maimed by the heartless gun totting soldiers who aim at them, with no shame, remorse or regret.

The ruthlessness inflicted is stark, naked and ugly. The Gazans have endured with faith and patience. The Muslim countries continue to “ meet” but do nothing. They seem to have acquiesced. They have submitted. Cowardice and expediency make for good friends.

The footages where Israeli soldiers are seen celebrating with glee and laughter, the torture of innocent men, women and children is a deep dig into the heart of the human soul and conscience, but because it is dead there is only condemnation, but no serious effort to stop and prevent the genocide.

Our ambassador at the UN took on the Israeli delegate. We have been raising our voice at all forums, but is the world listening? Why isn’t enough international pressure being brought upon Israel to make it behave responsibly. Netanyahu doesn’t recognise the language of negotiations. It is a country that is in a highly intoxicated state of arrogance.

September 18th 2025 was the deadline given by UN General Assembly last year for Israel to comply with the rulings of the ICJ to put an end to genocide. In case of failure, will the UN have the guts and teeth to impose sanctions and embargo on Israel? I doubt.

A wild elephant is wandering in the Middle East and no country is willing to tame it. Gaza will bleed till maps are redrawn. Muslim countries in particular will continue to meet, eat, condemn and sleep, and generally the world will wait till Israel achieves the common objective.

