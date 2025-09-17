BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Opinion

‘America’s ark of defence vs. China’s web of power’

Qamar Bashir Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 06:54am

This is apropos a series of letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. Concluding, this strategic reversal is stark. For years, Washington envisioned China as the encircled power, constrained by alliances and tariffs. Yet today, it is the United States that risks isolation.

Outside of Israel, Washington struggles to maintain unified global support, while Beijing’s expanding economic partnerships have earned it gratitude and loyalty across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. China’s strategy of integration attracts; America’s strategy of pressure repels.

This is a decisive moment in global history. While the United States continues to invest in its ark of defense—military alliances, sanctions, tariffs, and deterrence—China has quietly built a durable web of power rooted in roads, ports, minerals, markets, and trust. Beijing’s message is simple yet powerful: “This world is big enough for all of us to thrive.” Washington’s message, however, remains uncompromising: “We make the rules; follow them or face the consequences.”

In the long run, it is the strategy of interdependence, not intimidation, which will define the future. While Washington flexes its aircraft carriers and military alliances, Beijing is quietly reshaping the global order beneath the surface—one port, one railway, one strategic partnership at a time. And as history unfolds, it is this silent wall, not America’s ark of defence, which may ultimately determine the balance of power in the decades ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Chinese investments US tariffs US and China economic partnerships

