BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-17

Illicit cigarette trade: Philip Morris urges authorities to take targeted steps

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has urged authorities to take targeted enforcement measures at the retail and distribution levels to curb the growing illicit cigarette trade, which continues to drain Pakistan’s economy and undermine legal businesses.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Khurram Qamar, Director External Affairs at PMPKL, said that illegal cigarettes now account for more than 57 percent of Pakistan’s cigarette market, creating an uneven playing field that severely disadvantages compliant manufacturers while eroding the integrity of the industry.

Khurram emphasized on how enforcement needs to be carried out in a focused manner for it to have a lasting impact. Conducting multiple raids in spread out areas leaves illicit manufacturers unaffected. Instead, the need of the hour is for enforcement to be targeted to selected areas and retailers.

“Enforcement carried out in this manner would lead to illicit being eradicated from these areas and would have a greater impact on not just the retailers who sell illicit but the manufacturers as well,” explained Khurram.

He stressed upon the need for raids to be amplified so that retailers across the country understand the repercussions on stocking and retailing illicit cigarettes.

Khurram pointed how “the sale of illicit cigarettes has become normalised where retailers have no reservations in stocking cigarettes without graphical health warning and Track & Trace – this normalization of a criminal activity and violation needs to be curtailed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited PMPKL illicit cigarette

Comments

200 characters

Illicit cigarette trade: Philip Morris urges authorities to take targeted steps

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

PM embarks on 3-state tour today: Economy and global issues to be discussed

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

KE-CPPAG TDS row stays unresolved

PSDP shrinks to just 0.8% of GDP now: minister

President for exploring Pak-China joint ventures in e-vehicles

July FY26: Large-Scale Manufacturing sector grows 9% YoY in Pakistan

Two distinct tariffs cleared for cold storage industry

Proposed 17 pacts: Pakistan, Iran discuss progress

Read more stories