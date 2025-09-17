BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Markets Print 2025-09-17

Taiwan, S Korea stocks hit record highs

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

BENGALURU: Taiwan and South Korea shares reached record highs, driving broader emerging Asian equities to a four-year peak, as markets expect the US Federal Reserve will resume its easing cycle this week and signal potential for further rate cuts.

The MSCI Asia EM equities index jumped 0.8 percent to its highest since July 2021, while a gauge tracking stocks in ASEAN countries, dominated by Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, hovered around its early 2020 levels.

Emerging Asian currencies firmed against the US dollar: Taiwan’s dollar appreciated the most in six weeks, while Indonesia’s rupiah touched a one-week high. South Korea’s won also edged up to snap a four-day losing streak.

Brazil’s real held steady during Asia hours after hitting a 15-month high overnight, ahead of a central bank policy meeting where it is expected to keep its key rate unchanged at a steep 15 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

Global stock markets have been buoyant over the past few sessions as investors scoop up risk assets ahead of the expected Fed rate cut. Investors will be paying close attention to the central bank’s language on the economic outlook and inflation, for clues on its next steps.

“Fed fund futures have priced a 25 bps cut for many weeks, but what will matter for the USD is how the FOMC views the balance between growth, in particular the employment situation, against inflation,” said Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC.

Futures have already begun factoring in 127 bps worth of cuts by July 2026.

“It will be hard to ‘out-dove’ this market pricing at this FOMC meeting, and hence the risk of a USD squeeze higher exists. Yet, we would expect such a USD positive reaction to be temporary,” Mackel said.

Taiwan’s benchmark gauge advanced 1 percent to scale a record peak, led by a 2 percent rise in top contract chipmaker, TSMC , while South Korea’s KOSPI index extended gains into its 11th consecutive session - its longest since September 2019 - to a fresh lifetime high.

“Eased tariff uncertainties and robust AI demand have led to a swift recovery in (Taiwan’s) equity market,” Citi analysts wrote in a client note.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia’s shares rose 0.6 percent at the open but surrendered those gains to trade slightly lower. Its currency, the rupiah firmed a touch to 16,360 per dollar, its best in a week.

Stocks in Thailand extended gains into their eighth straight session to touch their best point in seven months, driven by Delta Electronics Thailand and Airports of Thailand, which rose more than 2 percent each.

