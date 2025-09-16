India’s Dreamfolks stops domestic airport lounge services

Dreamfolks Services has discontinued airport lounge services in India, it said on Tuesday, adding that other domestic services and global lounge business will continue as usual.

The move would have a material impact, the company said, without giving more details.

Dreamfolks, an aggregator that connects lounge operators with card networks and passengers, began facing challenges after airport operators started looking to offer lounge access directly.

In August, the company had said that three of its customers — Encalm Hospitality, Adani Digital and Semolina Kitchens — would end their contracts, and that it is expanding focus on its global lounge business.

Earlier in July, Dreamfolks also said it was discontinuing certain programs for clients Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Dreamfolks on Tuesday said its contracts with clients are active and that discussions are ongoing to explore alternative services for customers.

Its shares are down 65% in 2025.