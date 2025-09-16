Pakistan, 15 countries urge protection of Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Pakistan, along with 15 other countries, on Tuesday expressed concern over the security of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civil society initiative aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, and Türkiye underscored their support for the flotilla’s mission and called for respect of international law, including humanitarian law.

The statement noted that the flotilla’s objectives are to provide much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and to raise global awareness about the urgent humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Gaza aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg departs Tunisia

The ministers said both peace and humanitarian aid delivery, alongside adherence to international law, are priorities shared by their governments.

Urging all parties to refrain from any unlawful or violent action against the flotilla, the countries warned that any violation of international law or human rights of participants, including attacks on vessels in international waters or illegal detention, would lead to accountability.