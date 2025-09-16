BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump administration to appeal court decision blocking firing of Fed Governor Cook, White House says

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 06:14pm
This combination of pictures created on August 22, 2025 shows, L/R, Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2025 and US President Donald Trump on August 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
This combination of pictures created on August 22, 2025 shows, L/R, Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2025 and US President Donald Trump on August 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration will appeal the court decision blocking President Donald Trump’s bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, the White House said on Tuesday.

“The President lawfully removed Lisa Cook for cause. The Administration will appeal this decision and looks forward to ultimate victory on the issue,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said.

More to follow

US Federal Reserve US President Donald Trump US Fed Chair Jerome Powell Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

Comments

200 characters

Trump administration to appeal court decision blocking firing of Fed Governor Cook, White House says

Equities surge, KSE-100 settles with nearly 800 points gain

Pakistan won’t tolerate violation of territorial integrity: DPM Dar

Pakistani rupee records 28th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Gold hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan amid international price hike

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Mashreq Digital Bank, calls it ‘milestone’ for Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan’s textile giant KML activates 4.5MW solar project, 2.7MW more planned

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant amid prediction for more rain

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Oil steadies as market weighs Russia supply risk and US rate decision

Read more stories