Pakistan’s textile giant KML activates 4.5MW solar project, 2.7MW more planned

As Pakistan’s industrial sector accelerates toward renewable energy adoption, Kohinoor Mills Limited (KML) has successfully installed a 4.5-megawatt (MW) solar power system as part of its push for sustainable operations and cost efficiency.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“As per company commitments towards sustainable energy and focused operational efficiency, we are pleased to inform that the company at its manufacturing facility located at 8km Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur, has successfully installed a 4.5MW solar renewable energy system out of the total planned installation of 7.2MW,” read the notice.

The company shared that installation of the remaining 2.7MW will be completed before the end of the second quarter of the current financial year.

“The company will be utilising more than 20% of its operational energy requirement through this newly installed renewable energy source. This will result in cost savings and reduction of the country’s reliance on imported fuel,” it added.

Incorporated on 21 December 1987 in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (Now Companies Act, 2017), Kohinoor Mills Limited is engaged in the business of textile manufacturing and generating, supplying electricity.

There has been a growing shift towards alternative energy sources in Pakistan, especially solar, which has become increasingly popular among residential and commercial sectors.

This rising trend has left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.

Nonetheless, several projects have been initiated to exploit this relatively cheaper energy source.

Pakistani steelmaker turns to renewables with 2MW solar installation

Earlier, J.K. Spinning Mills Limited announced plans to install 7MW of additional solar capacity as part of the company’s strategic initiatives.

Dewan Cement Limited successfully commissioned a 6 MW solar power system at its manufacturing facility in Karachi.

In May, International Steels Limited (ISL), a subsidiary of International Industries Limited, completed and activated a 6.4MW solar power project at its factory in Karachi.

In March, Tariq Corporation Limited (TCORP), engaged in the manufacturing of sugar and its by-products, announced plans to set up a 200KW solar power system at its facility.