BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
BOP 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.61%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 98.06 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.85%)
DCL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.94%)
DGKC 243.00 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 58.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
FFL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.93%)
GCIL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.8%)
HUBC 197.30 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.09%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.65%)
KOSM 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.72%)
MLCF 106.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.33%)
NBP 184.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.09%)
PAEL 55.99 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.21%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.56%)
POWER 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.18%)
PPL 190.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.39%)
PREMA 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.81%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 132.98 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.37%)
SSGC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.7%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.5%)
TREET 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
TRG 67.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,091 Increased By 110.5 (0.69%)
BR30 50,184 Increased By 489.1 (0.98%)
KSE100 156,214 Increased By 829.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 47,749 Increased By 281.9 (0.59%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits new high as Fed rate-cut hopes dent dollar

  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,681.18 per ounce
Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 11:37am

Gold prices scaled a record peak on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing rates.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,681.18 per ounce as of 0326 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,689.27 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,718.50.

“The sentiment is very bullish… markets are buying into rate cuts, going into this FOMC decision. The outlook remains strong for gold in the short to medium term,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com.

“There’s a lot of dovishness baked into the rates curve, and if the Fed doesn’t support that in their guidance and forecasts, it could result in gold prices hitting an air pocket.

If the Fed backs market pricing though, that could be the catalyst to send it through $3,700.“

US President Donald Trump in a social media post on Monday called for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to enact a “bigger” cut to benchmark interest rates.

Traders are pricing in a near-certain 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut at the end of the two-day meeting on September 17, with a small chance of a 50 bps reduction, per the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

The dollar traded near a 2-1/2-month low against the euro and close to a 10-month trough versus the risk-sensitive Aussie.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings rose 0.21% to 976.80 tonnes on Monday from 974.80 tonnes on Friday.

Meanwhile on Monday, a US appeals court refused to allow Donald Trump to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook - the latest step in a legal battle that threatens the Fed’s longstanding independence.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $42.52 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $1,394.37 and palladium eased 0.3% to $1,180.64.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits new high as Fed rate-cut hopes dent dollar

Equities surge at open, KSE-100 gains nearly 950 points as investor sentiment stays strong

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Pakistan’s textile giant KML activates 4.5MW solar project, 2.7MW more planned

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

Oil edges up as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Trump sues The New York Times for defamation and libel, seeks $15 billion

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Pakistan, Iran push toward $10bn bilateral trade target

Read more stories